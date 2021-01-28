Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Phoenix

Current Records: Oklahoma City 7-9; Phoenix 8-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at PHX Arena. Oklahoma City will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Monday, the Thunder narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Portland Trail Blazers 125-122. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points) and Center Mike Muscala (23 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City. Muscala hadn't helped his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Mike Muscala's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Phoenix fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-112. Phoenix's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Chris Paul, who almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 13 dimes, and nine boards.

Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 9-7 all in all.

Phoenix's defeat took them down to 8-7 while Oklahoma City's victory pulled them up to 7-9. On Monday the Thunder relied heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds. It will be up to Phoenix's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.