Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Phoenix

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-27; Phoenix 33-14

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 14-4 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. The Thunder aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

OKC was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, winning 113-103. Oklahoma City's center Moses Brown looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the Chicago Bulls 121-116 on Wednesday. The Suns' shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 45 points.

The wins brought OKC up to 20-27 and Phoenix to 33-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City is stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106.3 on average. Phoenix's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.