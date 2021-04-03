Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Phoenix

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-27; Phoenix 33-14

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 14-4 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. OKC isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Thunder netted a 113-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Center Moses Brown was the offensive standout of the game for Oklahoma City, posting a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the Chicago Bulls 121-116 on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Suns' shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 45 points.

The wins brought Oklahoma City up to 20-27 and Phoenix to 33-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.3 on average. Phoenix's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City