Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a key Western Conference matchup on Wednesday. Oklahoma City crushed the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks 125-96 on Monday, while Phoenix dropped a 121-119 overtime decision at Portland that same night. The Suns (25-24), who have lost three of four, are 10-15 on the road this season. The Thunder (39-9), who have won three of four, are 21-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder defeated the Suns 99-83 on Nov. 15 in their only meeting so far this year. The Thunder are 12-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5.

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -12



Suns vs. Thunder over/under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -704, Suns +501

PHO: The Suns have hit the game total over in 25 of their last 39 road games (+9.60 units)

OKC: The Thunder have hit the money line in 67 of their last 89 games (+17.70 units)



Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on fire recently. He has scored 27 or more points in each of the last 17 games, including a 54-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, three-steal and two-block performance in a 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22. He scored 52 points with four assists and three rebounds in a 116-109 loss at Golden State on Jan. 29. In 47 games, all starts, he is averaging 32.5 points, six assists, 5.2 rebounds, two steals and one block in 34.1 minutes.

Forward Jalen Williams (wrist), who missed Monday's win over Milwaukee, is questionable for this one. If he misses another game, fifth-year veteran guard Luguentz Dort could step in to fill the void. He poured in 20 points with seven rebounds in a 144-110 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. He added 12 points and two rebounds in the win over the Bucks. In 46 games, all starts, he is averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Why the Suns can cover

Power forward Kevin Durant leads the Suns in scoring. In 39 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 36.2 minutes. In Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, he scored 27 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. In a 121-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 29, he scored 33 points, while adding seven assists, four blocks, two steals and two rebounds.

Shooting guard Devin Booker just became the Suns' all-time leading scorer when he poured in 34 points in Monday's loss at Portland. He had 37 points, five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 127-108 loss to the Trail Blazers. He registered a double-double with 31 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a 130-105 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday. In 44 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.1 points, 6.7 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals in 37.1 minutes.

