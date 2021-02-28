The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 7-27 overall and 4-11 at home, while the Suns are 21-11 overall and 10-5 on the road. Phoenix has won 10 of its last 12 games and currently sits in fourth-place in the Western Conference. Minnesota, meanwhile, limps into Sunday's contest having lost seven consecutive games.

Timberwolves vs. Suns spread: Timberwolves +10.5

Timberwolves vs. Suns over-under: 225 points

Timberwolves vs. Suns money line: Suns -550, Timberwolves +425

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The game between Minnesota and the Washington Wizards on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Timberwolves falling 128-112. Center Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points) and shooting guard Anthony Edwards (21 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota. Towns is averaging 22.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, while Edwards is scoring 14.5 points per contest.

The Timberwolves have lost five of their last six home games, however they've had success against the Suns on their home court. In fact, Minnesota is 6-2 in its last eight games against Phoenix at home.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix beat the Chicago Bulls 106-97 on Friday. Phoenix can attribute much of its success to point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double with 15 dimes and 14 points in addition to six rebounds, and center Deandre Ayton, who had 22 points along with seven boards and three blocks. Paul is averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns have been sensational against the spread in their most recent outings, covering the number in 10 of their last 12 games overall. In addition, Phoenix is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games on the road.

