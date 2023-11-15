The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Western Conference clash at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 4-6 overall and 1-4 at home, while Minnesota is 8-2 overall and 3-2 on the road. Phoenix has dominated the head-to-head series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 matchups and covering the spread in eight of those games as well.

However, the Suns are only 4-5-1 against the spread this season, while the Timberwolves are 6-2-2 against the number. Phoenix is still favored by 6 points at home in the latest Suns vs. Timberwolves odds, and the over/under is 224 points.

Suns vs. Timberwolves spread: Suns -6

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/under: 224 points

Suns vs. Timberwolves money line: Suns: -248, Timberwolves: +194

What to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points), and they left with even more momentum. They skirted past Golden State 104-101 and did so largely because they shot 41.2% from the 3-point line and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves utilized a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge by dropping a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. Towns has registered a 20-point double-double in each of his last three games, and he combines with Anthony Edwards (27.6 ppg) to form one of the league's best one-two scoring punches.

What to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix couldn't handle Oklahoma City on Sunday and fell 111-99. Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 28 points along with nine rebounds. Less helpful for the Suns was Bradley Beal's 0-for-5 night from the three-point line. Beal is only averaging 17.3 points per game and shooting 39.1% from the floor this season after averaging at least 22.6 points and shooting 45.1% from the floor or better in his last seven seasons with the Wizards.

Even though they lost, the Suns were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only pulled down six. Phoenix ranks eighth in the league in offensive rebounding percentage (28.6) and 10th in defensive rebounding percentage (76.4).

