A Western Conference showdown has the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) going on the road to play the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves are on a three-game win streak, as on Monday, Minnesota topped the Sacramento Kings 119-115. Likewise, Phoenix has won two straight games. On March 27, the Suns beat the Utah Jazz 117-103. Kevin Durant (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to make his Suns home debut.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Suns as a 5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is set at 235.

Timberwolves vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -5

Timberwolves vs. Suns Over-Under: 235 points

Timberwolves vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -195, Minnesota +162

MIN: Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 Wednesday games

PHO: Suns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS win



Why the Timberwolves can cover



Anthony Edwards is an athletic and bouncy scorer who can rise above the rim with ease while owning good shooting range. The Georgia product averages 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. On March 15 against the Boston Celtics, Edwards finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Center Rudy Gobert is an anchor in the paint. Gobert has long arms to consistently swat away shots and pull down rebounds. The 30-year-old is fourth in the league in rebounds (11.6) with 13.8 points and 1.4 blocks per game. In his last outing versus the Sacramento Kings, he racked up 16 points and 16 boards.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is a fantastic three-level bucket-getter. Booker has outstanding footwork and a knack for creating space. The three-time All-Star thrives in the mid-range area and can score a boatload of points. Booker logs 28.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. On March 25 against the Philadelphia 76ers, he dropped 29 points and five boards.

Center Deandre Ayton is a fluid and agile force who has strong hands in the lane with a soft touch around the rim. The Arizona product is eighth in the league in rebounds (10.1) with 18.2 points per game. On March 13 versus the Golden State Warriors, he racked up 27 points and 12 boards.

