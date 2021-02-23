Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 18-11; Phoenix 19-10

What to Know

This Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.21 points per game. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Portland came up short against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday, falling 118-111. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 7-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 12 assists in addition to six rebounds. The matchup made it Dame's fourth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Phoenix on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday as the squad secured a 128-97 win. With Phoenix ahead 65-34 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Mikal Bridges out in front picking up 19 points along with six boards.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Trail Blazers are now 18-11 while the Suns sit at 19-10. Phoenix is 11-7 after wins this year, and Portland is 8-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Injury Report for Portland

Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

No Injury Information