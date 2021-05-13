Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 41-29; Phoenix 48-21

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Phoenix Suns Arena. If the contest is anything like the Suns' 127-121 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Phoenix was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 122-116 to the Golden State Warriors. Phoenix's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 34 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland beat the Utah Jazz 105-98 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who had 30 points and six assists. Dame's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Portland's win brought them up to 41-29 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 48-21. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count the Trail Blazers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.