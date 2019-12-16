Suns vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 10-16; Phoenix 11-14

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 11-3 against the Phoenix Suns since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Portland will take on Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena after a few days off. If the game is anything like the Trail Blazers' 127-120 win from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The contest between the Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets last week was not a total blowout, but with the Trail Blazers falling 114-99, it was darn close. A silver lining for Portland was the play of C Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 boards along with four blocks. That's ten consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside. Whiteside's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Phoenix fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Phoenix lost to San Antonio 121-119. The losing side was boosted by PG Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 assists.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trail Blazers are stumbling into the contest with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trail Blazers, the Suns enter the matchup with 24.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.99

Odds

The Suns are a slight 0.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.