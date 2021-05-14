Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 41-29; Phoenix 48-21

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Phoenix Suns Arena. If the game is anything like Phoenix's 127-121 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Suns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 122-116 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the defeat, Phoenix got a solid performance out of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 34 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland beat the Utah Jazz 105-98 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard, who had 30 points and six assists. Dame's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Portland is now 41-29 while Phoenix sits at 48-21. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup. The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count Rip City out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Cameron Johnson: Out (Wrist)

Deandre Ayton: Out (Knee)

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland