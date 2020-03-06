Suns vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Phoenix
Current Records: Portland 28-35; Phoenix 24-38
What to Know
This Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.1 points per matchup. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Rip City will be strutting in after a victory while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Trail Blazers took their game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday by a conclusive 125-104 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 100-79 advantage. It was another big night for their center Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 16 boards along with four blocks. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Whiteside has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Suns came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, falling 123-114. Despite their defeat, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shooting guard Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten assists, was the best among equals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 122-116 to Phoenix. A big part of the Trail Blazers' success was shooting guard CJ McCollum, so the Suns will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92
Watch This Game Live
-
