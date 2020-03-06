Suns vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 28-35; Phoenix 24-38

What to Know

This Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.1 points per matchup. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Rip City will be strutting in after a victory while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Trail Blazers took their game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday by a conclusive 125-104 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 100-79 advantage. It was another big night for their center Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 16 boards along with four blocks. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Whiteside has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, falling 123-114. Despite their defeat, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shooting guard Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten assists, was the best among equals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 122-116 to Phoenix. A big part of the Trail Blazers' success was shooting guard CJ McCollum, so the Suns will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.