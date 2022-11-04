NBA Western Conference teams that are off to a hot start meet up Friday evening when the Portland Trail Blazers travel to take on the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers are 5-2, while the Suns are 6-1. Both have been good teams to back so far this season with Phoenix sitting at 5-2 against the spread and Portland entering the matchup with a 5-1-1 ATS mark. Damian Lillard (calf) and Gary Payton II (reconditioning) are out for Portland, while Anfernee Simons (foot) is questionable. Deandre Ayton (ankle) is probable and Cameron Payne (foot) is questionable for Phoenix.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix at -10.5 in the latest Suns vs. Blazers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 219.

Suns vs. Blazers spread: Suns -10.5

Suns vs. Blazers over/under: 219 points

Suns vs. Blazers money line: Suns -550, Blazers +400

What you need to know about the Suns

Since splitting the opening two games of the season, Phoenix has been on an absolute roll. The Suns have won five straight and their average margin of victory has been just over 18 points per game. That run included blowout wins over likely Western Conference playoff teams such as the Warriors and Clippers.

Devin Booker is again leading the way. He's averaging 27.7 points per game and is hitting 34.9% of his 3-pointers and 57.3% of his 2-point tries. Mikal Bridges is second in scoring at 15.9 points per game while Ayton is third at 15.4 ppg and he leads the team with 8.2 rebounds per game. Chris Paul continues to be a steady factor, scoring 10.1 ppg and dishing out a team-high 11 assist per game. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring defense at 106.4 points per game.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland is also playing at a high level defensively, giving up just 110.6 points per game. The Blazers have seen most of their defensive metrics improve dramatically since last season as they've played with a high level of energy on that side of the court thus far.

Scoring could be a challenge due to the absence of Lillard and possibly Simons too, so Portland will look to its frontcourt more, setting up a chance for big nights from players like Jerami Grant (16.7 ppg) and Jusuf Nurkic (14.9 ppg). Portland has been a covering machine this season with a 5-1-1 overall ATS mark and a 2-0 ATS mark on the road. The Blazers also upset the Suns on Oct. 21 as 5.5-point underdogs, so they should have plenty of confidence that they can at least keep this one competitive.

