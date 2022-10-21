Two teams looking to start the season 2-0 square off on Friday when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers secured a 115-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, while the Suns outlasted the Dallas Mavericks 107-105. The Suns have dominated this series in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings against Portland.

Tip-off from the Moda Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Suns are listed as four-point favorites according to the latest Suns vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers spread: Suns -5

Suns vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 223.5 points

Why the Trail Blazers can cover



Damian Lillard played just 29 games last season due to an abdominal injury that ultimately required surgery. However, he looked sharp in Portland's victory over the Kings on Wednesday. The All-Star guard finished with 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds, while Jerami Grant paced Portland with 23 points.

Justise Winslow also contributed off the bench, recording 11 points and eight rebounds. The Blazers averaged just 106.2 points per game, but they project to be more efficient this season with Lillard back in the lineup.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns used a second-half surge to secure the victory against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Guard Devin Booker led the team with 28 points across 41 minutes, shooting 50% from the field and going 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. He also added nine assists, four rebounds and a block in the win.

Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges both finished with double-doubles, helping the Suns outscore Dallas 62-43 in the second-half. The Suns featured a top-five scoring offense last season, averaging 114.8 points per game. They also were ranked inside the top-10 in scoring defense, allowing 107.3 points in 2021-22.

