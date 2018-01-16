Suns vs. Trail Blazers odds: Picks from expert who's 20-9 on Phoenix games

A pair of Western Conference teams collide Tuesday when the Phoenix Suns travel to meet the Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET). Portland is looking to snap a three-game losing streak that followed a three-game winning streak, while Phoenix has lost four of five and is seeking its first road victory of 2018.

The home-standing Blazers are 10-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 217.5.

Hartstein knows the Blazers saw their offensive output thwarted in a 120-103 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday for their third straight loss. They had scored 110 or more points in seven straight games, but were beset by 18 turnovers and a 10-point second quarter.

Even so, Portland has covered four straight games following a double-figure defeat and is on a 6-2 ATS spurt against losing teams.

The youth-laden Suns have been hampered by illness and injuries, forcing them to use five different starting lineups in their past five games.

They cited lack of energy as a factor in losing home games to the Rockets and Pacers by 50 combined points. Rookie Josh Jackson scored a career-high 21 points against Indiana despite being slowed by a hip injury.

Still, Hartstein also knows the Suns are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 trips to Portland and the road team is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series.

Will they have enough to push Portland to the wire Tuesday, or will the Blazers coast to a much-needed victory?