We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. It's a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game, and the Suns are currently third in West Group A at 1-1, while the Trail Blazers are fourth at 1-2. Phoenix is 7-6 overall and 2-4 at home, while Portland is 3-10 overall and 2-5 on the road.

The Suns have won six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and have covered the spread in seven of those bouts, but the two franchises did split their four matchups straight up and against the spread in 2022-23. Phoenix is favored by 13 points in the latest Suns vs. Trail Blazers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 223.5 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers spread: Suns -13

Suns vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 223.5 points

Suns vs. Trail Blazers money line: Suns: -871, Trail Blazers: +580

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns managed to escape with a 140-137 win over Utah on Sunday. Among those leading the charge was Kevin Durant, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 10 assists. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Phoenix has won four games in a row after a 4-6 start and they had all five starters in double-figures in the win over the Jazz on Sunday. In addition to Durant's big outing, Devin Booker had 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Jusuf Nurkic scored 18 points and pulled down 12 boards for his fourth double-double of the season. Bradley Beal (back) remains out for Phoenix.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. Portland lost to Oklahoma City 134-91 and it was the ninth loss in a row to the Thunder. The Blazers allowed Oklahoma City to shoot 60.5% from the floor while Portland only managed to shoot 40% from the floor.

Injuries have been brutal for the reworked Portland roster this season. The Trail Blazers are currently without Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Robert Williams III (knee), while Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for Tuesday night after missing nearly two weeks with a hamstring injury.

How to make Suns vs. Trail Blazers picks

