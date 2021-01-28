Who's Playing
Golden State @ Phoenix
Current Records: Golden State 10-8; Phoenix 8-8
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 3-17 against the Golden State Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. They will face off at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at PHX Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Phoenix is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The point spread favored the Suns on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 102-97 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Phoenix was up 32-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Mikal Bridges had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Golden State and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 123-111 victory at home. Golden State got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Damion Lee out in front picking up 17 points.
The Suns are now 8-8 while the Warriors sit at 10-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Phoenix, Golden State enters the matchup with 22.2 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.
