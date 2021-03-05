Who's Playing

Golden State @ Phoenix

Current Records: Golden State 19-17; Phoenix 23-11

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. Phoenix and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at PHX Arena. The Suns will be strutting in after a win while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-104 on Tuesday. Phoenix's small forward Mikal Bridges filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Dubs as they fell 108-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Golden State had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 35 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.

This next matchup looks promising for the Suns, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix's victory brought them up to 23-11 while the Dubs' defeat pulled them down to 19-17. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix comes into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.4. As for Golden State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Odds

The Suns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Cameron Johnson: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Golden State