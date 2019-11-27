Suns vs. Wizards: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 8-8; Washington 5-10

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Phoenix Suns' court at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Washington's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Phoenix hopes will continue.

It looks like the Wizards got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 117-104 fall against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Phoenix ended up a good deal behind Denver when they played on Sunday, losing 116-104. PF Cheick Diallo and PF Dario Saric were two go-getters for Phoenix despite the loss. The former had 22 points along with six boards, while the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds. Saric didn't help his team much against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Washington isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 4.13 on average. The Suns have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.81 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The Suns are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 242

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.