Suns vs. Wizards: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Suns vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 8-8; Washington 5-10
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Phoenix Suns' court at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Washington's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Phoenix hopes will continue.
It looks like the Wizards got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 117-104 fall against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Phoenix ended up a good deal behind Denver when they played on Sunday, losing 116-104. PF Cheick Diallo and PF Dario Saric were two go-getters for Phoenix despite the loss. The former had 22 points along with six boards, while the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds. Saric didn't help his team much against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Washington isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 4.13 on average. The Suns have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.81 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.99
Odds
The Suns are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 242
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Mar 27, 2019 - Washington 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Dec 22, 2018 - Washington 149 vs. Phoenix 146
- Dec 07, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 99
- Nov 01, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Washington 116
- Mar 07, 2017 - Washington 131 vs. Phoenix 127
- Nov 21, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Apr 01, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 99
- Dec 04, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 106
