It's been nearly four months, but the NBA is officially back in action, with the Phoenix Suns set to take the court against the Washington Wizards at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Visa Athletic Center. Washington is 24-40 overall and 16-16 at home, while the Suns are 26-39 overall and 13-16 on the road.

The Suns are 29-35-1 against the spread on the season while Wizards bettors have gone 33-30-1 backing Washington against the spread this season. Phoenix is favored by seven points in the latest Wizards vs. Suns odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Suns vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines from William Hill for Suns vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Suns spread: Wizards +7

Wizards vs. Suns over-under: 224 points

Wizards vs. Suns money line: Washington +250, Phoenix -300

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix ended up taking a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game four months ago, dropping that game 121-105. Center Aron Baynes had a rough night: he played for 33 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. It was Phoenix's sixth loss in 10 games after the NBA All-Star break.

However, the Suns rank 14th in the NBA in scoring and ninth in pace, and that scoring ability always makes them a threat against a team like the Wizards that rank 29th in points allowed and last in the NBA in defensive rating. Devin Booker (26.1 ppg), Kelly Oubre (18.7 ppg) and DeAndre Ayton (19.0 ppg) give the Suns a reliable trio of scoring options. If they can slow down Bradley Beal at the other end they have a good chance of winning a shootout.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards beat the New York Knicks 122-115 in their last game before the shutdown. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 70-54 deficit. It was another big night for Beal, who had 40 points and seven assists.

Beal has shouldered a heavy load for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season, scoring 30.5 ppg and averaging 6.1 assists per game to lead the club in both categories. Unfortunately, Beal won't have forward Davis Bertans to stretch the floor and take some of the attention off of him, as Bertans elected to opt out of the remainder of the NBA season due to coronavirus concerns and the fact that he's set to hit free agency this offseason.

How to make Suns vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Suns vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.