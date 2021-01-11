The Phoenix Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 2-8 overall and 0-5 at home, while the Suns are 7-3 overall and 4-2 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.5.

Wizards vs. Suns spread: Wizards +6.5

Wizards vs. Suns over-under: 229.5 points

Wizards vs. Suns money line: Washington +230; Phoenix -270



What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington fell 128-124 to the Miami Heat this past Saturday. The Wizards were held to 15 points in the third quarter. It was the third consecutive loss for Washington. Deni Avdija shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, five assists and five rebounds, and Garrison Mathews had 22 points. Bradley Beal was a late scratch due to health and safety protocols. Russell Westbrook missed the game with a quad injury.

Beal and Westbrook are not expected to play on Monday. Thomas Bryant suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Miami. Washington is allowing the most points per game in the league, having given up 122.7 on average. The Wizards have won their past five games in Phoenix. In Washington's 140-132 win over the Suns on Nov. 27 2019, the Wizards scored their highest amount of points in regulation vs. Phoenix since 1969.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix beat the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, 125-117. Mikal Bridges shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with a career-high 34 points. Phoenix is off to its best start since the 2009-10 season. The Suns tied a franchise record for fewest turnovers in a game with just three. They also had 33 assists, tied for the most ever by a team to commit three or fewer turnovers. DeAndre Ayton had 14 rebounds.

Devin Booker had 25 points and seven assists vs. Indiana. Chris Paul double-doubled for the second time so far this season with 15 points and 10 assists. The Suns rank second in the league in points allowed per game, with only 104.6 on average. Phoenix ranks second in the NBA with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.00. The Suns have made 16 3-pointers in three straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Phoenix has lost eight of its last 10 matchups with Washington.

How to make Suns vs. Wizards picks

