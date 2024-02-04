Nine NBA games are on the schedule on Sunday, including a matinee battle in the nation's capital. The Washington Wizards host the Phoenix Suns at Capital One Arena, with Washington aiming to improve on a 9-39 record. The Suns are 28-21 overall and 14-10 on the road this season. Kyle Kuzma (shoulder), Tyus Jones (ankle), and Bilal Coulibaly (back) are listed as questionable for the Wizards, with Marvin Bagley III (back) and Isaiah Livers (hip) ruled out. Damion Lee (knee) is out for the Suns.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Washington. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Suns as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 238 in the latest Suns vs. Wizards odds. Before you make any Wizards vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Suns vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Wizards spread: Suns -11.5

Suns vs. Wizards over/under: 238 points

Suns vs. Wizards money line: Suns -636, Wizards +456

PHX: The Suns are 11-12-1 against the spread in road games

WAS: The Wizards are 7-16 against the spread in home games

Suns vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix's offense is extremely effective, and Washington's defense is porous. The Suns are scoring almost 1.18 points per possession this season, and Phoenix is in the top five of the league in overall shooting efficiency. The Suns are shooting 49.5% from the field, including 56.4% from 2-point range and 37.9% from 3-point range. Phoenix is also in the top five of the league in free throw creation, averaging 24.9 attempts per game, and the Suns are in the top 10 of the league in offensive rebound rate (29.8%).

Washington is near the bottom of the NBA in many defensive categories, including a bottom-three mark in defensive rating (119.8). The Wizards are dead-last in the league in defensive rebound rate (66.6%), second-chance points allowed (17.1 per game), and assists allowed (29.9 per game), and Washington is second-worst in the NBA in allowing 58.3 points in the paint per contest. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has the benefit of home-court advantage, and the Wizards have paths to success on both ends of the floor. On offense, the Wizards are averaging almost 28 assists per game, and Washington is shooting 55.2% from inside the 3-point arc. Washington is also in the top three of the NBA in both fast break points (17.1 per game) and points in the paint (55.9 per game). The Wizards can take advantage of Phoenix's defense, with the Suns giving up 119.5 points per 100 possessions over the last five games.

Opponents are shooting 48.1% from the field and committing only 11.4 turnovers per game against Phoenix during that stretch, and the Suns are yielding more than 1.15 points per possession during the 2023-24 season. The Wizards are creating 14.6 turnovers per game on defense, ranking in the top eight of the NBA, and Washington is also in the top 10 with 5.5 blocked shots per game. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Suns vs. Wizards picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 243 combined points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see who to pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.