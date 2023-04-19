Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE PHOENIX SUNS

When the Suns' stars needed to shine their brightest, they did. Phoenix used a first-half rally and second-half surge to fend off the Clippers, 123-109, and even the series at 1-1.

This is the Suns' formula: domination by the starters (which scored 110 of the 123 points) and enough from the bench to stay afloat.

Through two games, this series has absolutely lived up to the hype.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

DRAYMOND GREEN AND THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

If the Warriors are to avoid a disastrous 3-0 series deficit, they'll have to do it without one of their longtime centerpieces. Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 after stomping on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (and being ejected) in Game 2.

Here are the details from the incident Sabonis got a technical and Green got a Flagrant 2 .

. Sabonis (chest contusion) is questionable for Game 3 tomorrow

Green has been suspended in the playoffs before: He hit LeBron James in the groin in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals. It was his third Flagrant 1 of that postseason, which is an automatic suspension. The Warriors went on to lose Game 5 without Green and Games 6 and 7 with him.

He hit in the groin in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals. It was his third Flagrant 1 of that postseason, which is an automatic suspension. Per the NBA's press release, "The suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."



Green's impact cannot be understated. During the regular season, the Warriors had a +7.0 net rating with him on the floor and a -5.2 net rating with him off the floor. Basically, they performed like the best team in the league when he played and somewhere between the Trail Blazers and the Hornets when he didn't.

Despite his oft-pedestrian stats, Green plays a crucial and unique role on both ends, one he's filled incredibly well for the better part of the last decade. As our Bill Reiter put it, Green leads by playing with heart -- but he also needs to use his head.

No team has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit. The Warriors have their work cut out trying to avoid that deficit, now more than ever.

Not so honorable mentions

Damar Hamlin cleared to resume football activities, participates in Bills OTAs 🏈

Getty Images

If Damar Hamlin never plays another down of football, he will still be a miracle and inspiration forever. But Tuesday, Hamlin said, "it's not the end of my story," and doctors agreed:

He's been cleared for all football activities and plans to make a comeback.

Hamlin's declaration comes three-and-a-half months after he collapsed on the field Bills-Bengals Week 17 game and was revived with CPR. He spent nine days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred back to Buffalo.

Week 17 game and was revived with CPR. He spent nine days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred back to Buffalo. On Tuesday, Hamlin revealed his official diagnosis was commotio cordis , defined as "an extremely rare, serious medical condition that can happen after a sudden, blunt impact to the chest. If the physical blow hits during a narrow window in the heart rhythm, it can disrupt the heartbeat and cause sudden cardiac arrest."

, defined as "an extremely rare, serious medical condition that can happen after a sudden, blunt impact to the chest. If the physical blow hits during a narrow window in the heart rhythm, it can disrupt the heartbeat and cause sudden cardiac arrest." Bills GM Brandon Beane said Hamlin has been cleared by three separate specialists. Hamlin was featured in a video Tuesday showing him working out alongside teammates at OTAs.

There is, of course, a long way to go. There are still hurdles to clear. There's no guarantee he will indeed play again. But given what Hamlin has already overcome, I wouldn't bet against him.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid, AC Milan through to semifinals; two more matches today ⚽

Getty Images

And then there were six. Real Madrid breezed past Chelsea, 2-0, and AC Milan's 1-1 draw with Napoli gave them a 2-1 aggregate win to send them into UEFA Champions semifinals.

In London, Rodrygo 's brace saw the Los Blancos through, making it a relatively stress-free evening after they had won the first leg 2-0 as well

's brace saw the Los Blancos through, making it a relatively stress-free evening after they had won the first leg 2-0 as well In Napoli, Olivier Giroud gave the Rossoneri breathing room before Victor Osimhen 's last-minute goal proved too little too late.

gave the Rossoneri breathing room before 's last-minute goal proved too little too late. This is nothing new for Real Madrid. They've made 16 semifinal appearances -- including three straight. For AC Milan, though, it's their first semifinal since 2007.

Rodrygo earned top marks in our player ratings. As for Chelsea, these final few weeks of a disastrous season now only serve one purpose: to prepare and evaluate for next season, writes our James Benge.

The final two spots in the semifinal are up for grabs today on Paramount+.

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City | Manchester City lead 3-0 | Preview Projected lineups



| Manchester City lead 3-0 | Inter Milan vs. Benfica | Inter Milan lead 2-0 | Preview

Will today provide any stunning comebacks, or be straightforward again? Only time will tell. Here's what to know:

Rangers crush Devils in Game 1, but history says series will be close 🏒

Getty Images

If Game 1 was any indication, the Rangers will make quick work of the Devils after a dominant 5-1 win.

Chris Kreider tallied twice, bringing his postseason total to a Rangers-record 36.

tallied twice, bringing his postseason total to a Rangers-record 36. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Lindgren and Filip Chytil scored as well.

and scored as well. Adam Fox tied a franchise postseason record for defensemen with four assists.

tied a franchise postseason record for defensemen with four assists. Igor Shesterkin saved 26 of 27 shots faced.

However, if history is any indication, this will be a battle to the end. These two rivals have met six times in the playoffs, and in five of them, the Devils led the series at some point. Our Austin Nivison took a look back at every series, and if the Devils need any inspiration, they can look at the last postseason meeting. If you want a great trip down memory lane, this is it.

Here's who else won Tuesday:

The Lightning beat the Maple Leafs , 7-3.

beat the , 7-3. The Jets beat the Golden Knights , 5-1.

beat the , 5-1. The Kraken beat the Avalanche, 3-1.



De'Aaron Fox wins Clutch POY; our experts make their All-NBA picks 🏀

Getty Images

NBA awards season rolled on Tuesday with De'Aaron Fox winning the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award. If you followed throughout the season -- or just watched the first two games of the Kings-Warriors series -- Fox winning this is no surprise.

Oh, by the way, our experts are now two-for-two on their picks after also nailing Jaren Jackson Jr. winning Defensive Player of the Year. One honor that won't come out this week is the All-NBA teams. Those usually come out in late May. But to hold you over until then, our writers made their All-NBA choices as well as All-Defensive and All-Rookie squads.

Here's who made our first-team All-NBA:

Gilgeous-Alexander, Tatum and Antetokounmpo were unanimous selections.

What we're watching Wednesday 📺

⚽ Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

⚽ Inter Milan vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏒 We're watching the NHL playoffs. Here's how.

🏀 We're also watching the NBA playoffs. Here's how.

⚽ USMNT vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. on TBS