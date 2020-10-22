Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp is embarking on a new venture, as he will soon open up a cannabis shop. The shop is set to be located in Seattle and has a planned opening on Oct. 30.

The former All-Star forward created his shop, "Shawn Kemp's Cannabis," partly as a way to get more people involved in the cannabis industry. His former teammate and Hall of Famer Gary Payton will be present for the grand opening.

He said on the new business, via a press release:

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Sonics fans on a regular basis, starting with opening day. I hope that Shawn Kemp's Cannabis will be an inspiration for people to get involved with the legal cannabis industry, especially people of color."

Kemp's will be one of few cannabis shops in the state with Black ownership.

The six-time NBA All-Star is receiving some assistance from cannabis professionals for the new store. He is joined by co-founders of one of the top cannabis retailers in Washington, Matt Schoeleina and Ramsey Hamide, to elevate his store.

"My name is on this company and I have worked hard to bring Shawn Kemp's Cannabis to fruition. I want to provide nothing short of the best selection, customer experience and prices in Seattle," Kemp said.

The store is no small spot either, at almost 4,000 square feet.

The outside of the store will pay homage to Kemp's playing days, with a 30-by-80-foot mural by local artist Jeff Jacobson of "The Reign Man" playing ball as a Sonic.