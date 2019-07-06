Superstars who left their team via free agency after winning a championship

It is unusual that an NBA star chooses to leave his team after winning a championship, but that doesn't mean it hasn't happened.

Kawhi Leonard nearly broke Twitter on Saturday when the news broke that he is signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, choosing to leave the Toronto Raptors.

NBA Twitter now that Kawhi Leonard has joined the Clippers and restored parity to the NBA world.



Leonard made NBA history as the first player to sign with a new team in free agency after winning Finals MVP. Michael Jordan left the Chicago Bulls in 1993 and 1998 but in his case, it was to retire.

Dennis Rodman was another superstar who decided to jump ship after winning a 'Ship. After winning the 1998 NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls, he chose to go to the Lakers. Rodman wanted to avoid the rebuilding years post-Jordan.

Outside of the NBA, Deion Sanders, NFL legend, was another player who left town after winning it all. Primetime left the San Francisco 49ers after winning Super Bowl 29 to head to the Dallas Cowboys, where he became one of the highest-paid defensive player at the time. Sanders immediately helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl 30.

In the baseball world, Pedro Martinez left the Boston Red Sox for the New York Mets after helping the Sox reverse the curse in 2004.