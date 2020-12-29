As the 3-0 Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to take on the New York Knicks Tuesday night, they'll be without star forward Kevin Love for the foreseeable future. The team announced Tuesday morning Love will be out at least three-to-four weeks with a strained right calf, an injury he suffered in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Love didn't appear in Cleveland's season opener due to the same calf injury he picked up during the preseason, but was able to recover in enough time to play in the following two games for the Cavs. However, he reaggravated the calf strain against the Sixers. An MRI and further examinations Monday confirmed the injury. The team announced that he'll now go through treatment and rehabilitation to get back to full health, and will be reevaluated in three-to-four weeks.

The Cavaliers have gotten off to a surprising start this season, being one of just four teams with an undefeated record, but it's not because of Love's performance. Love has put up career lows so far in the two games he's appeared in, averaging just 9.5 points and six rebounds, while shooting a lowly 33.3 percent from both the field and 3-point range. Cleveland has instead gotten great contributions from third-year guard Collin Sexton, who is putting up 27 points a night, as well as All-Star big man Andre Drummond, who is producing his typical double-double numbers of 20.3 points and 14.7 rebounds.

Love's injury is just the latest on an already long list for the Cavaliers. Matthew Dellavedova will miss Tuesday's game with a concussion, Isaac Okoro is sidelined with a foot injury and Dylan Windler, who fractured his wrist in the first game of the season, will be reevaluated in a week to determine his return. Cleveland will also be without Kevin Porter for the matchup against the Knicks for personal reasons.

With so many absences for the Cavs, keeping that winning streak alive will be a difficult task, even if it is against the Knicks. Although he's gotten off to a rough start this season, missing Love for potentially a month is a significant blow for this team, especially during a shortened season when every game matters just a little bit more.