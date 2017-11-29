T.J. McConnell Leaves Game with Shoulder Injury, Will Not Return

It sounds bad.

In the third quarter of tonight’s game, T.J. McConnell ran into a hard screen (after taking a knee to the head earlier tonight) and immediately called for a sub and headed to the locker room. While he was moving his left arm, he held his shoulder and seemed to be in a lot of pain.

Reporting just now, Molly Sullivan said she overheard TJ in the locker room saying he heard is shoulder crack. That’s bad. But TJ did return to the bench, though he is unavailable to return, with an ice wrap on his shoulder. Can’t keep the grit down.