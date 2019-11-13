Tacko Fall says he 'can't go nowhere in Maine' without fans approaching, calls people there 'very friendly'
Tacko Fall has had some run-ins with the locals of Maine
According to their welcome sign, Maine is "The Way Life Should Be," but according to Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall it's a bit too "friendly" of a place. Fall said it is impossible to go anywhere in the state without being recognized and added that people have some odd requests when they see him, sometimes crossing the personal space boundaries.
Fall's time with the Celtics has made him rather recognizable in New England, and it's hard to hide when you are 7 feet 5 inches tall.
He said (via: MassLive)
"They just turn around and all of sudden you hear somebody yell. Once they yell, then everybody comes around. Adults usually just come up to you and ask you questions, ask for autographs. I can't go nowhere in Maine. It's just crazy."
Fall has had time to explore the region outside of just Massachusetts, playing for the Celtics' G League affiliate Maine Red Claws, as part of his two-way contract with Boston. The Red Claws play their home games at the Portland Expo Building in Portland, Maine.
He said once one person catches on that he's around, it creates a domino effect, and the requests are sometimes out of the ordinary, with Fall adding that sometimes people ask him to sign their foreheads and hands.
The 23-year-old tried to nicely explain what the people in Maine were like and settled on the word "friendly," while giving some details of their affectionate gestures.
"People in Maine, I noticed they're a little more, like, I don't know - a lady wanted to take a picture and she just sat on my lap the other day. They're just very friendly," Fall said.
People in Boston are never accused of being overly friendly (I'm from there, I can say this), so it may be quite the culture shock going to and from the different states.
Fall and Celtics guard Tremont Waters both play for the Red Claws as part of their contract with the Boston and the 7-foot-5-inch player and 5-foot-10-inch player are roommates during their time in the state famous for its lobster and apparently friendly people.
