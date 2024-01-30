The New York Knicks are bringing back a familiar face. Taj Gibson is signing a 10-day contract with the team, the Knicks announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old big man played 10 games for the Knicks earlier this season before being waived in January and can now help support the team's thinning frontcourt.

The Knicks acquired OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa in a trade shortly after Mitchell Robinson suffered what appeared to be a season-ending ankle injury, but New York has dealt with other health issues since then. Julius Randle is set to miss multiple weeks after dislocating his shoulder against the Miami Heat and his absence could leave the Knicks lacking depth.

Isaiah Hartenstein has been carrying a hefty load in 2024, but nagging Achilles pain has limited his production as of late. Whether Gibson can provide significant frontcourt support alongside Jericho Sims and Achiuwa while Randle is out remains to be seen.

The new contract continues Gibson's long history with coach Tom Thibodeau. Gibson played for the coach with the Bulls and Timberwolves before their shared time in New York.

The Knicks, who have surged since acquiring Anunoby, are 30-17 and enter Tuesday's action in fourth place in the East.