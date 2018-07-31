Take a first look at what might be the new LeBron James Nike 16 shoe in Lakers colors

In case you haven't heard, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency and will be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There are countless ways in which this impacts not only the Lakers and the city of Los Angeles, but the entire basketball world.

And that doesn't even take into account the business side of things, which certainly had an impact in LeBron's decision to play in L.A. Speaking of business, one of the more minor details of LeBron's move to the Lakers, is that his shoes will now have a Lakers colorway.

This seems like a good time to mention that we now may have our first look at the new LeBron shoes in Lakers colors. The LeBron 16 hasn't officially been released yet, but this is the digital age, so it's no surprise we're getting a glimpse of them ahead of schedule. Via SneakerNews:

This first look reveals the same visible Zoom/Max Airbag that debuted in the LeBron 15 model, but a completely redesigned upper that includes a modified Flyknit upper constructing. Branding is minimal once again, as a smaller Swoosh sits on the exterior heel piece that also features the lion crest logo debossed onto the material. The LJ crown logo is also featured on the tongue.

A first look at the LeBron 16 in Lakers colors SneakerNews

Details are scarce right now, but they look pretty cool though, and black and gold are always a good combo for shoes. Also, given that these are the first LeBron shoes to come out during his stint with the Lakers, they should fly off the shelves.