CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Lakers at Jazz, 10 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Lakers +9 (-110): We're going slightly contrarian here. Not only does Utah come into this game having won a ridiculous 21 of its last 23 games, but it's covered in 20 of its last 23 as well. It's freaking nuts. So to take the Lakers in this spot, particularly a Lakers team without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, might strike some as insane, or maybe just stupid. Whatever option you choose, I still think the Lakers are the right pick with this spread. I mean, how often do you get a LeBron James-led team as nearly double-digit underdogs?

The Jazz's run is pushing this line too far, and as good as Utah has been against the spread this season, it's only 4-3 ATS when favored by nine points or more. I understand if you're scared, and I might look like a world-class moron by halftime, but it's a risk I'm willing to take. It's the right play.

Key Trend: The Lakers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as a road dog.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: The Advanced Computer Model isn't a big fan of either side of the spread, but it does see one side of the total winning 63% of the time.

💰 The Picks

🏀 College Basketball

No. 6 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: Alabama +2 (-110) -- This is a very exciting matchup in the SEC tonight, and I think they've got the wrong team favored in it. Obviously, it makes all the sense in the world for an Arkansas team that's won seven of eight to be favored at home in this spot, but as good as Arkansas has been, I think Alabama's a better team. That was somewhat evident earlier this season with the Tide beat the Razorbacks 90-59 in Tuscaloosa.

Now, it needs to be mentioned that Arkansas' performance in that game was especially bad, and it's hard to imagine the Hogs shooting as poorly again tonight, but poor shooting alone doesn't explain a 31-point deficit. Both teams have quick, explosive offenses, but Alabama's defense has been elite this year. Arkansas is just very good. I think that's what makes the difference over 40 minutes.

Key Trend: Alabama is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 as an underdog.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPNU

The Pick: Cincinnati +2 (-110) -- As has been a theme in this newsletter during the college basketball season, I am fading a team that's had a long layoff. Tulsa will be playing its first game in over a week tonight against a Cincinnati team that, last we saw, was getting absolutely spanked by Houston over the weekend.

Tonight I'm looking for the Bearcats to bounce back from that performance against a Tulsa squad that isn't nearly as good. It's not likely to be pretty, as neither of these teams shoots the ball all that well, but I don't see much value in the total. Instead, I'm going to take a Cincinnati team that's slightly better overall and could provide Tulsa some problems with its size advantage on the wings.

Key Trend: Tulsa enters this game having lost six of nine.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Star Plays

PG: Dejounte Murray, Spurs

SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers

SF: LeBron James, Lakers

PF: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C: Jarrett Allen, Cavs

Value Plays

PG: Patty Mills, Spurs

SG: Lonnie Walker, Spurs

SF: Josh Hart, Pelicans

PF: Patrick Williams, Bulls

C: Al Horford, Thunder

