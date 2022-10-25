Greetings fellow gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you after an insane weekend.

I'm still trying to recover from the emotional high of the Phillies reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009. Just when you think that team is dead, Bryce Harper lifts them to the promised land. It's crazy to think that Harper's $330 million contract may actually be a bargain based on what's done throughout the postseason. As a Phillies fan, I realize that they have their work cut out for them against the Astros in the World Series. I'm just enjoying the ride and am ready for an entertaining series to get underway this weekend.

With baseball a few days away, I've got a few basketball and hockey picks to win us some money. Let's jump into the action.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Warriors at Suns, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Golden State Warriors +1.5 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a ATS loss

: The Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a ATS loss The Pick: Warriors +1.5 (-110)

These are two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Usually, I'd be inclined to side with the home team in this spot, but the defending NBA champions have looked nearly unstoppable to start off the 2022-23 season. That's why I'm riding with the Warriors tonight and honestly don't mind the moneyline either with a spread this small.

Entering Tuesday, the Warriors are averaging 125.3 points-per-game, which leads the league. Any chemistry issues related to the Jordan Poole/Draymond Green brouhaha have quickly been put to bed. In their most recent win over the Kings, the Warriors dropped 89 points in the first half en route to a 130-125 victory. That's with only four players finishing in double figures, as sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson struggled with just eight points.

While the Suns are also off to a 2-1 start, their offense hasn't looked nearly as dominant. Phoenix ranks No. 21 in the league with just 110.0 points-per-game out of the gate. I understand that it's a small sample size, but the opposition really needs to be firing on all cylinders offensively if they want to keep pace with a team as talented as the Warriors. The Suns haven't gotten more than 10 points in a game from future Hall of Famer Chris Paul this season, which is a huge problem.

The Warriors should be able to pull off the win in this spot.

Stars at Bruins, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Dallas Stars +135 Bet Now

The Pick: Stars (+135): -- I certainly understand why the Bruins are favored here. But I think this is a situation where an upset is very possible since the Stars have a prime advantage in net.

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was my preseason pick to win the Vezina Trophy and for good reason. In his first four starts of this season, the 23-year-old star has won each of those starts and posted a 1.25 goals-against-average. Oettinger allowed more than one goal in just one outing, which came against the Canadiens when he yielded just two goals this past Saturday.

Yes, the Bruins have had no problem putting the puck in the net early on this season. They're third in the NHL with 4.33 goals-per-game, but have faced netminders such as Karel Vejmelka, Sergei Bobrovsky and Marc-Andre Fleury. Some are big names, but they aren't exactly elite goalies at this stage of their careers. The Stars offense is pretty elite in its own right as they rank eighth in the league with 3.67 goals-per-game. With Oettinger slated to be in net, I'm siding with the underdog Stars to pull off the upset in this spot.

Key Trend: The Stars are 5-1 in their last six games in the third game of a three games in four nights situation

Mavericks at Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: CJ McCollum Over 23.5 Points (-133): -- The Pelicans are going to be extremely shorthanded against the Mavericks on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram has been placed in concussion protocol while Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones suffered injuries in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jazz. As a result, all three have been ruled out for Tuesday's contest, so that leaves a lot of offensive firepower missing on the court.

With that in mind, this is a great spot to attack CJ McCollum's point prop. Somebody has to score and McCollum certainly knows how to fill up the stat sheet. In Sunday's game, Williamson and Ingram were limited to just 41 combined minutes, so McCollum was forced to pick up the scoring slack. He did just that to the tune of 28 points on 12-of-25 shooting. McCollum is averaging a team-high 23.3 points-per-game through three games this season. With the team shorthanded, he should have no problem getting to the 24-point mark against the Mavericks.

Key Trend: McCollum has scored at least 24 points in three of his last nine games