Takeaways from 76ers 2019 media day: Joel Embiid shed weight, Ben Simmons willing to shoot 3s

The Philadelphia 76ers held their annual media day at their training complex on Monday, and there was a lot to digest. The Sixers made several major moves over the offseason, and now they face sky-high expectations heading into the 2019-20 NBA season. Not surprisingly, media members had a lot of questions for the new-look Sixers, and the players had a lot to share after a few months out of the direct limelight.

With that said, here's a look at some of the biggest takeaways from Sixers media day:

The Sixers new starting five is huge

The Sixers new-look first five of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford posed together as a unit for the first time at media day on Monday, and there was one feature of the group that can't be overstated: they're huge. The shortest member of the starting five is Richardson who is listed at 6'6". Other than him, all of the other members of the starting five are at least 6'9" or taller.

𝖘 𝖖 𝖚 𝖆 𝖉 pic.twitter.com/0S42ZrrtXU — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 30, 2019

With the sheer size that the team has, the expectations, especially on the defensive end, are extremely high.

Tobias Harris doesn't regret passing on Team USA opportunity

Tobias Harris had the opportunity to play for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup over the offseason, but he passed on the chance in order to rest his body and get himself fully healthy for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Despite the disappointing way that the tournament turned out for the United States, Harris doesn't regret his decision, and he remains open-minded about playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics next summer.

"I didn't have any second thoughts," Harris said of his decision. "When I finished the season last year I had to get my body healthy throughout the summer to get me to this position where I'm at now. Obviously I wanted to be out there playing, especially watching, and to see the team losing and what not, you wanted to be a help to that team. I'll play this season out and play my best basketball and if the opportunity comes I'll be ecstatic to play. If the opportunity presents itself, I'll go from there."

Joel Embiid is in better shape, wants to play more

One of Joel Embiid's main goals for the offseason was to get in better shape, and he was successful in that area, as the All-Star center told media members that he dropped 20 pounds over the course of the summer. He didn't reach his ultimate goal of losing 25 pounds (well actually he said that he did, but then gained back five pounds), but he got close, and he thinks that getting back to the grind of daily full-court basketball will help him even more.

.@JoelEmbiid speaks with @JaredSGreenberg about his diet and staying in shape for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/K2Q7pLPibB — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 30, 2019

By shedding some weight, Embiid hopes that he will be better suited to withstand the wear-and-tear of the grind that is the NBA season. He aims to play more regular season games than he did last season when he made a career-high 64 appearances.

Ben Simmons is locked in

Ben Simmons recently revealed that he "fell in love" with basketball again over the offseason, and he expanded on that while speaking with media members on Monday. Simmons said that he had previously allowed himself to pay too much attention to outside noise, but that he has learned to block out distractions and just focus on the game.

"I feel locked in," Simmons said. "I feel ready. This summer has been huge for me."

Despite his considerable skillset, Simmons has been on the receiving end of his fair share of criticism due to his lack of a reliable jump shot, but he put in major work on that area of weakness over the offseason, and he feels more confident thanks to the work he put in.

"I'm confident with the work I've been putting in," Simmons said. I'm more confident with the reps I've been putting in... If it's open, I'll take it."

Ben Simmons on how much more confident he is in his jumper #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gthELxzXHy — Dave Uram (@MrUram) September 30, 2019

Simmons was named Rookie of the Year after his first year, and was named an NBA All-Star during his second season. If he is actually able to add a semi-reliable jump shot that he's unafraid to use in games to his arsenal, it's over.