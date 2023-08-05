Taylor Swift's Eras tour has been sweeping the country all summer, and her concerts have attracted some of the biggest stars in the sports world. Swift's Thursday night show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles featured a heartwarming moment between her and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka Bryant.

One of the biggest moments in each of Swift's concerts is when she gives away her black fedora after singing her 2012 hit "22." On Thursday, Swift spotted 6-year-old Bianka Bryant and gifted her the hat.

Bianka also received an embrace and kiss from Swift, which Vanessa Bryant captured and posted on Instagram after the show.

Natalia Bryant, Bianka's oldest sister, was also in attendance and got a photo of the tear-jerking moment. She included it in her own Instagram post with the caption, "I don't know how it gets better than this."

Swift's concerts have been colliding with the sports world all over the place this year. Prior to her interaction with Bianka Bryant, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tried to get her attention with a friendship bracelet, and her Seattle show broke the noise record set by Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Quake."