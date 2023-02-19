The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will showcase the league's best players on Sunday evening in Salt Lake City. The 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star Game will be a little different this year. Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their players an hour before tipoff. However, Antetokounmpo's availability is in question after the two-time MVP injured his wrist on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET following the All-Star Draft at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Team LeBron as a 3-point favorite in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 325.

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron spread: Team LeBron -3

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron over/under: 325 points

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron money line: Team LeBron -155, Team Giannis +130

TL: Team LeBron is 5-0 in All-Star Games since the game transitioned to the captain format in 2018

TG: Giannis has scored 25-plus in five of his six All-Star game appearances

Why Team LeBron can cover

James is suiting up for his 19th consecutive All-Star game in Salt Lake City. James is having a a strong campaign thus far, continuing to be an impactful player in multiple aspects on the floor. The four-time All-Star is averaging 30 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. James has at least 20 points in 13 All-Star Games throughout his career.

James, who surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Feb. 8, is a perfect 5-0 when serving as a captain in NBA All-Star Games. Aside from setting a new league record with his 19th All-Star appearance this year, James already holds the records for career points (413) and field goals (172) in the All-Star Game.

Why Team Giannis can cover

If Antetokounmpo (wrist) suits up, he will continue his dominant play. The seven-time All-Star has the athleticism and strength to consistently drive down the lane and finish through contact. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring (31.8) and second in rebounds (12.2) with 5.4 assists per contest. He's also third in the NBA in double-doubles (35).

The 28-year-old has been on an absolute tear in All-Star games throughout his career. Antetokounmpo averages 29 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in six All-Star matchups. He's also logged a double-double in three of his last four outings. Last year, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

How to make 2023 NBA All-Star Game picks

2023 NBA All-Star Game participants, rosters, starters

Starters:

LeBron James (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain, questionable with wrist injury)

Jayson Tatum

Donovan Mitchell

Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Lauri Markkanen



Reserves:

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Pascal Siakam

Anthony Edwards

De'Aaron Fox

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Domantas Sabonis



Injured:

Stephen Curry (leg)

Kevin Durant (knee)

Zion Williamson (hamstring)