The 2023 NBA All-Star Game takes center stage on Sunday evening in Salt Lake City. This matchup features the top players in the NBA with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captains. Joel Embiid replaces Kevin Durant (knee) as a starter. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen is in the pool of starters in place of Zion Williamson (hamstring). Antetokounmpo's status for All-Star Weekend is uncertain after the two-time NBA MVP suffered a wrist injury in Milwaukee's 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. James and Antetokounmpo will draft their respective teams about an hour before tip on Sunday.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET following the All-Star Draft at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Team LeBron as a 3-point favorite in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 325. Before locking in any Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron picks or All-Star Game predictions, you need to see what SportsLine NBA expert Bob Konarski has to say.

A high-volume, highly-profitable bettor, Konarski uses relentless research to find edges in lines. In the 2021-22 college basketball season, he went 849-587-17 (58%), netting over 200 units for his followers. In the 2021-22 NBA season, he went 209-153-3 (+49.6 units). And in the 2022 MLB season, Bob finished 463-355-5 (plus 93.09 units).

Konarski's NBA expertise has been on full display lately. He is on an amazing 17-9-1 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $715 to $100 players. Anyone who followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Konarski has set his sights on Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron and just locked in his picks and NBA All-Star Game predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Konarski's picks. Now, here are the betting lines for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis on All-Star Weekend:

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron spread: Team LeBron -3

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron over/under: 325 points

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron money line: Team LeBron -155, Team Giannis +130

TL: Team LeBron is 5-0 in All-Star Games since the game transitioned to the captain format in 2018

TG: Giannis has scored 25-plus in five of his six All-Star game appearances

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Team LeBron can cover

James is suiting up for his 19th consecutive All-Star game in Salt Lake City. James is having a a strong campaign thus far, continuing to be an impactful player in multiple aspects on the floor. The four-time All-Star is averaging 30 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. James has at least 20 points in 13 All-Star Games throughout his career.

James, who surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Feb. 8, is a perfect 5-0 when serving as a captain in NBA All-Star Games. Aside from setting a new league record with his 19th All-Star appearance this year, James already holds the records for career points (413) and field goals (172) in the All-Star Game.

Why Team Giannis can cover

Team Giannis will get a huge boost if its captain is cleared to play on Sunday. Antetokounmpo is arguably the most physically dominant and explosive player in the NBA today, and averages 31.8 points (third in the NBA), 12.2 rebounds (second in the NBA), and 5.5 assists per game.

Caesars Sportsbook currently lists Antetokounmpo at 6-1 to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, trailing only Joel Embiid (7-2) and Nikola Jokic (-275). Antetokounmpo's wrist injury occurred on Thursday night, in the Bucks' final game before the break. X-rays came back negative, so there is still a very real chance the 28-year-old will be available for action on Sunday.

How to make 2023 NBA All-Star Game picks

Konarski likes either Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic to take home NBA All-Star Game MVP honors, and he's also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over a best bet. You can only see what it is at SportsLine.

What is the best bet for the NBA All-Star Game 2023, and what crucial X-factor makes it hit hard? Visit SportsLine right now to see Konarski's picks for Sunday, all from the SportsLine expert who is a on 17-9 NBA roll, and find out.

2023 NBA All-Star Game participants, rosters, starters

See picks at SportsLine

Starters:

LeBron James (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain, questionable with wrist injury)

Jayson Tatum

Donovan Mitchell

Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Lauri Markkanen



Reserves:

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Pascal Siakam

Anthony Edwards

De'Aaron Fox

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Domantas Sabonis



Injured:

Stephen Curry (leg)

Kevin Durant (knee)

Zion Williamson (hamstring)