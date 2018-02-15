Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen: Watch NBA All-Star Game 2018 online, stream, TV channel, rosters
The 67th NBA All-Star Game will feature a unique format
How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2018
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
For the first time in NBA All-Star Game history, this year's event will feature a brand new format. Instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup, the two teams for the 67th edition of the contest will be Team LeBron and Team Stephen. LeBron James and Stephen Curry were the two captains for a playground style draft, selecting their teams from the pool of All-Stars. LeBron and Steph were awarded that honor by being the top vote-getter in their respective conference.
The game is set to tip at 8 p.m. ET. Comedian Kevin Hart will MC the introductions, Fergie will sing the U.S. national anthem, Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem and Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D will perform at halftime.
Four players -- all from Team LeBron -- have been forced out of the game due to injury. They are: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles), Kristaps Porzingis (knee), John Wall (knee) and Kevin Love (hand).
Dwane Casey will serve as coach for Team LeBron, while Mike D'Antoni will run the bench for Team Stephen.
Here are the rosters:
Team LeBron
Team Stephen
