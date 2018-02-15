Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen: Watch NBA All-Star Game 2018 online, stream, TV channel, rosters

The 67th NBA All-Star Game will feature a unique format

How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2018

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: WatchTNT

For the first time in NBA All-Star Game history, this year's event will feature a brand new format. Instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup, the two teams for the 67th edition of the contest will be Team LeBron and Team Stephen. LeBron James and Stephen Curry were the two captains for a playground style draft, selecting their teams from the pool of All-Stars. LeBron and Steph were awarded that honor by being the top vote-getter in their respective conference. 

The game is set to tip at 8 p.m. ET. Comedian Kevin Hart will MC the introductions, Fergie will sing the U.S. national anthem, Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem and Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D will perform at halftime. 

Four players -- all from Team LeBron -- have been forced out of the game due to injury. They are: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles), Kristaps Porzingis (knee), John Wall (knee) and Kevin Love (hand). 

Dwane Casey will serve as coach for Team LeBron, while Mike D'Antoni will run the bench for Team Stephen.

Here are the rosters:

Team LeBron

LeBron James CLE • SF • 23
PPG26.5
APG8.9
SPG1.5
3P/G1.75
Kevin Durant GS • SF • 35
PPG26
APG5.5
SPG.8
3P/G2.56
Anthony Davis NO • PF • 23
PPG27.4
RPG10.7
BPG2.1
Kyrie Irving BOS • PG • 11
PPG24.7
APG5
SPG1.1
3P/G2.66
LaMarcus Aldridge SA • PF • 12
PPG22.4
RPG8.4
BPG1.2
Bradley Beal WAS • SG • 3
PPG23.6
APG4.2
SPG1.3
3P/G2.439
Goran Dragic MIA • PG • 7
PPG17.4
APG4.7
SPG.8
3P/G1.509
Andre Drummond DET • C • 0
PPG15.1
RPG15.7
BPG1.6
Paul George OKC • SF • 13
PPG22.5
RPG5.4
BPG.5
Victor Oladipo IND • SG • 4
PPG24.4
APG4.1
SPG2.1
3P/G2.346
Kemba Walker CHA • PG • 15
PPG22.9
APG5.8
SPG1.2
3P/G2.873
Russell Westbrook OKC • PG • 0
PPG25.4
APG10.4
SPG1.9
3P/G1.298

Team Stephen

Stephen Curry GS • PG • 30
PPG26.6
APG6.5
SPG1.6
3P/G4.14
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • 34
PPG27.6
RPG10.4
BPG1.3
DeMar DeRozan TOR • SG • 10
PPG23.7
APG5.2
SPG1.2
3P/G1.158
James Harden HOU • SG • 13
PPG31.3
APG9
SPG1.8
3P/G4.12
Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21
PPG23.7
RPG11.1
BPG1.8
Jimmy Butler MIN • SG • 23
PPG22.4
APG5
SPG2
3P/G1.259
Draymond Green GS • PF • 23
PPG11.4
RPG8
BPG1.5
Al Horford BOS • C • 42
PPG13.3
RPG7.7
BPG1.2
Damian Lillard POR • PG • 0
PPG26.1
APG6.6
SPG1
3P/G3.039
Kyle Lowry TOR • PG • 7
PPG16.6
APG6.5
SPG1.2
3P/G2.963
Klay Thompson GS • SG • 11
PPG20
APG2.5
SPG.7
3P/G3.228
Karl-Anthony Towns MIN • C • 32
PPG20.4
RPG12.1
BPG1.5
