Team USA basketball: Derrick White, Marvin Bagley promoted, roster trimmed to 17 before FIBA World Cup exhibition games
Team USA had to make some difficult decisions on Friday
Team USA held its first organized scrimmage on Friday in Las Vegas, and after a 97-78 victory over the Select Team, it began to trim its roster down to ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Two standouts from the Select Team over the past week in Las Vegas, San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White and Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley, were promoted to the senior roster. To make room for them, Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami heat center Bam Adebayo were both cut.
After a week in Vegas, Team USA now heads to Los Angeles for a brief practice stint before their exhibition season begins in earnest. Next weekend, the team will travel to Australia for three exhibition games ahead of the tournament in China, which begins on August 31st.
By then, the roster needs to be trimmed to a final 12, but the Americans do not have to rush to get there. They don't need to get to that number until August 29th, two days before the tournament begins. While there could be more cuts in the interim, it is likelier that Team USA uses the time to evaluate their two injured players: Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart. Neither will be rushed back, so keeping 15 on the roster prior to the tournament makes sense.
Director Jerry Colangelo confirmed that patience is indeed the plan. "We're going to be patient with the rest of the squad, because we have plenty of time," Colangelo said Friday according to John Schuhmann of NBA.com. "We want to make sure everyone gets a real shot, and I think the staff is sorting through all that. There's something we like about every one of the players."
Team USA's final decisions likely depend on the health of Lowry and Smart. If Lowry is healthy enough to play, he is a lock to make the roster as a 2016 Olympian. Smart doesn't have quite the same cache, but his defense would be essential on this offense-heavy roster. Their presence would cut two roster spots for other guards, and there are plenty of them fighting for roles on this team. Here is the complete 17-man roster that Team USA is keeping for now.
Team USA roster
- Marvin Bagley
- Harrison Barnes
- Jaylen Brown
- De'Aaron Fox
- Joe Harris
- Kyle Kuzma
- Brook Lopez
- Kyle Lowry
- Khris Middleton
- Donovan Mitchell
- Mason Plumlee
- Marcus Smart
- Jayson Tatum
- P.J. Tucker
- Myles Turner
- Kemba Walker
- Derrick White
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Takeaways from Team USA scrimmage
USA basketball fans got a better idea of how the pieces will fit together in Friday's scrimmage...
-
Report: 76ers hire Hibbert as assistant
Philadelphia is giving Hibbert his first opportunity of an NBA sideline
-
76ers projected roster, starting lineup
The 76ers' roster underwent some big changes in the offseason, including the additions of Al...
-
'19-20 Houston Rockets projected lineup
The Rockets made a big trade this summer, but will try to win the same way that they always...
-
Russell expects success with Warriors
Russell isn't worried about fitting it with the Splash Brothers on the court
-
Report: K.D. stopped talking to Warriors
Kevin Durant was worried about how his words would be received, so he stopped speaking last...