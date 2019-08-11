Team USA basketball: Derrick White promoted, Marvin Bagley III drops out before FIBA World Cup exhibition games
Team USA has some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks
Team USA held its first organized scrimmage on Friday in Las Vegas, and after a 97-78 victory over the Select Team, it began to trim its roster down ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
Two standouts from the Select Team over the past week in Las Vegas, San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White and Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley, were promoted to the senior roster. To make room for them, Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami heat center Bam Adebayo were both cut. Bagley then opted to drop out altogether on Sunday in order to focus on the upcoming NBA season, according to Marc Stein.
After a week in Vegas, Team USA now heads to Los Angeles for a brief practice stint before its exhibition season begins in earnest. Next weekend, the team will travel to Australia for three exhibition games ahead of the tournament in China, which begins Aug. 31.
By then, the roster needs to be trimmed to a final 12, but the Americans do not have to rush to get there. They don't need to get to that number until Aug. 29, two days before the tournament begins. While there could be more cuts in the interim, it is more likely that Team USA uses the time to evaluate its two injured players: Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart. Neither will be rushed back, so keeping 15 on the roster prior to the tournament makes sense.
Director Jerry Colangelo confirmed that patience is indeed the plan. "We're going to be patient with the rest of the squad, because we have plenty of time," Colangelo said Friday according to John Schuhmann of NBA.com. "We want to make sure everyone gets a real shot, and I think the staff is sorting through all that. There's something we like about every one of the players."
Team USA's final decisions likely depend on the health of Lowry and Smart. If Lowry is healthy enough to play, he is a lock to make the roster as a 2016 Olympian. Smart doesn't have quite the same cache, but his defense would be essential on this offense-heavy roster. Their presence would cut two roster spots for other guards, and there are plenty of them fighting for roles on this team. Here is the complete 16-man roster that Team USA is keeping for now.
Team USA roster
- Harrison Barnes
- Jaylen Brown
- De'Aaron Fox
- Joe Harris
- Kyle Kuzma
- Brook Lopez
- Kyle Lowry
- Khris Middleton
- Donovan Mitchell
- Mason Plumlee
- Marcus Smart
- Jayson Tatum
- P.J. Tucker
- Myles Turner
- Kemba Walker
- Derrick White
