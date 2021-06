With the Tokyo Olympics just a month away, the United States men's basketball team roster appears to be set as 12 players have reportedly committed to representing the U.S. in Japan this summer. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jayson Tatum are among the stars set to play for Team USA.

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.

But lacking star power won't be an issue for Team USA in Tokyo with the names on board. It should arrive in Tokyo as heavy favorites to win gold. Below is the complete list of 12 players who have committed to play for the U.S. this summer, as well as those who declined and will sit out the 2020 Olympics.

Team USA's 12-man roster

Bam Adebayo: This marks the Heat star's first-ever participation in an international tournament. In 2019, Adebayo was cut from the Team USA squad that went to the World Cup. Bradley Beal: The Washington Wizards guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions. Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns guard has never participated in the Olympics before. Kevin Durant: The Brooklyn Nets star was part of Team USA's gold medal rosters in 2012 and 2016. Jerami Grant: The Detroit Pistons forward has never competed at the senior level with Team USA, but he was part of the under 18 FIBA Americas championship squad that took home gold in Brazil in 2012. Draymond Green: The Golden State Warriors forward won gold for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Jrue Holiday: The Milwaukee Bucks guard has never competed in the Olympics, but was previously a member of the 2012 USA Select Team that trained with and against Team USA ahead of the 2012 London Games. Zach LaVine: This marks the Chicago Bulls' star's first-ever participation in an international tournament. Following a breakout 2020-21 season in which he was named to his first All-Star Game, LaVine's inclusion on the roster is certainly deserving. Damian Lillard: The Portland Trail Blazers guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions. Kevin Love: The Cleveland Cavaliers forward won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics, and was a member of the USA team that won gold during the FIBA World Cup in 2010. Khris Middleton: The Milwaukee Bucks forward has never competed on the Olympic stage, but was a member of Team USA during the seventh-place finish of the FIBA World Cup in 2019. Jayson Tatum: The Boston Celtics forward has never participated in the Olympics, but was a member of the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

Confirmed to have declined

The following players have either confirmed themselves that they are not playing, or reports have indicated that they declined:

Finalists

The following 57 players were named as finalists by Team USA. In all likelihood, that means the final roster will be comprised of players on this list.