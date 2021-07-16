Team USA had to replace two players on its 12-man roster ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal will miss the games after entering health and safety protocols, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love withdrew from competing in the Olympics as he's still dealing with a right calf injury that hampered him throughout the 2020-21 NBA season. To replace Beal and Love on the roster, Team USA reportedly added Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and San Antronio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.

"I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet," Love said in a shared statement.

While the U.S. isn't short on talent, it isn't ideal for this many roster changes to be happening so close to when the Olympic games begin. The team will still be waiting for the arrivals of Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who are all still competing in the NBA Finals, and now with the addition of two new players, any chemistry Team USA was hoping to build entering the Olympics will be minimal.

For Love, this is an unfortunate situation for a player who has been hampered with injuries over the past few seasons. The Olympics were supposed to serve as an opportunity for him to show teams around the NBA what he's still capable of in the event that he is traded this offseason. Now that he's not competing, his trade value may not be as high as it could've been if he we playing in Tokyo.