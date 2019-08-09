Team USA basketball: Live stream intrasquad scrimmage, TV channel, start time, how to watch online
The first week of training camp is in the books for the U.S. Men's Senior National Team
We will get our first look at the 2019 U.S. Men's Senior National Team on Friday night, as the team will hold a televised intrasquad scrimmage upon the completion of their first of two weeks of training camp. Team USA is set to participate in the FIBA World Cup in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, and the team is also set to play exhibition contests in California and Australia prior to the World Cup.
Team USA has mainly made headlines this summer due to all of the top-tier talent that has withdrawn from the roster. James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kevin Love are just a few that have decided not to participate in the late Summer international tournament for various reasons.
However, there's still a ton of talent on the team with players like Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell, and Thaddeus Young leading the way. Even though the players on the roster may not be as well-known as guys like Harden or Davis, the squad is still very formidable, and if they are able to come together as a unit, they should be capable of winning the World Cup for the United States. You can see the full roster here.
With that said, here's everything you need to know about the Team USA White vs. Team USA Blue intrasquad scrimmage on Friday night.
What: Team USA Blue vs. White intrasquad scrimmage
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
When: 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fubo TV (try it free)
