Team USA basketball roster update: Anthony Davis, James Harden headline training camp roster, per report

The USA Basketball training camp roster is really beginning to look like a finished product.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the USA training camp roster is starting to come together with Anthony Davis and James Harden headlining the group. In addition, players like Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Bradley Beal also are slated to be a part of the team.

USA Basketball is finalizing a training camp roster for the FIBA World Cup in China that includes Portland's Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Washington's Bradley Beal, and Cleveland's Kevin Love, league sources told ESPN. USA Basketball will conduct an August minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of the September tournament in China, which will include an 18-man camp roster for coach Gregg Popovich's eventual 12-man American team. Among other players planning to attend the camp with intentions to play in China: New Orleans' Anthony Davis, Houston guards James Harden and Eric Gordon, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Utah's Donovan Mitchell, Milwaukee's Brook Lopez, the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, and Utah's Donovan Mitchell, league sources told ESPN. Houston's P.J. Tucker told ESPN's Tim McMahon that he will be a part of the training camp, and another tough-minded veteran, Denver's Paul Millsap, is also a possibility, league sources told ESPN.

In addition, Wojnarowski is reporting that Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Khris Middleton will join the team during their upcoming training camp.

USA Basketball is scheduled to hold training camp in Las Vegas from Aug. 5-8 and will participate in the FIBA World Cup in China from Aug. 21 to Sept. 15. The team is also set to play exhibition contests in Australia and California following the World Cup.

According to Marc Stein, USA Basketball officials also have planned to gauge Zion Williamson's interest in filling one of the 12 roster spots for the team. After a historic single season at Duke, Williamson is expected to be the top pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft later this month. Stein reported earlier this week that Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker has committed to the team.

The roster could look a little bit different when it's all said and done with a few more names needing to be announced to get to 15 players. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will coach the group once again.