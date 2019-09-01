Team USA basketball schedule: How to watch 2019 FIBA World Cup group-stage games, start times, results, TV channel

Team USA got their first taste of 2019 FIBA World Cup action on Sunday morning, defeating the Czech Republic 88-67, thanks largely to some dominant team defense.

Donovan Mitchell led the way for the United States with 16 points, but he got some major help on the offensive end as Kemba Walker and Harrison Barnes each poured in 14 points of their own, and Jayson Tatum also added 10. As a team, the United States shot 50 percent from the field, while holding the Czech Republic to just 41 percent shooting.

Team USA won't have much time to savor their victory as they will be back in action against Turkey on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. They will then close out group play on Thursday, at 8:30 a.m. ET against Japan, the host of next summer's Olympics. With their win over Czech Republic, the he United States now needs one more win -- against either Turkey or Japan -- to secure advancement into the second group stage

Team USA World Cup schedule

Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round.

All times U.S./Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 1

Team USA 88, Czech Republic 67 (Takeaways)

Tuesday, Sept. 3

First round: Team USA vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, Sept. 5

First round: Team USA vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 9

Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Takeaways)

Friday, Aug. 16

Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Takeaways)

Thursday, Aug. 22

Team USA 102, Australia 86 (Takeaways)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Australia 98, Team USA 94 (Takeaways)

Monday, Aug. 26

Team USA 84, Canada 68 (Takeaways)