Team USA basketball schedule: How to watch 2019 FIBA World Cup group-stage games, start times, results, TV channel
Team USA started off World Cup play with a dominant win on Sunday against the Czech Republic
Team USA got their first taste of 2019 FIBA World Cup action on Sunday morning, defeating the Czech Republic 88-67, thanks largely to some dominant team defense.
Donovan Mitchell led the way for the United States with 16 points, but he got some major help on the offensive end as Kemba Walker and Harrison Barnes each poured in 14 points of their own, and Jayson Tatum also added 10. As a team, the United States shot 50 percent from the field, while holding the Czech Republic to just 41 percent shooting.
Team USA won't have much time to savor their victory as they will be back in action against Turkey on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. They will then close out group play on Thursday, at 8:30 a.m. ET against Japan, the host of next summer's Olympics. With their win over Czech Republic, the he United States now needs one more win -- against either Turkey or Japan -- to secure advancement into the second group stage
Team USA World Cup schedule
Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round.
All times U.S./Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 1
Team USA 88, Czech Republic 67 (Takeaways)
Tuesday, Sept. 3
First round: Team USA vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
Thursday, Sept. 5
First round: Team USA vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
2019 World Cup roster
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
- Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)
- Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
- Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)
- Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
- Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
- Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)
- Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)
Team USA exhibition schedule
All times Eastern
Friday, Aug. 9
Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Takeaways)
Friday, Aug. 16
Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Takeaways)
Thursday, Aug. 22
Team USA 102, Australia 86 (Takeaways)
Saturday, Aug. 24
Australia 98, Team USA 94 (Takeaways)
Monday, Aug. 26
Team USA 84, Canada 68 (Takeaways)
