Team USA basketball schedule: How to watch 2019 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, watch online, TV channel, start times, results
Team USA remains undefeated as it moves on to the quarterfinal round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup
Team USA has played five games in the FIBA World Cup so far, and it's handled its business each time. Save one overtime miracle against Turkey, the Americans have largely dominated their international competition so far.
They kicked off the tournament with a 21-point win over the Czech Republic, and following that one-point overtime win over Turkey, they dominated Japan in a 53-point blowout. Team USA then contained NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a 16-point victory over Greece in its first game of the second round, and after that, dispatched Brazil to clinch the top seed from its group in the final stage of the tournament.
Team USA has advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. From here on out, it is a single-elimination tournament. Team USA will face France in the quarterfinals.
Here is everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.
Team USA World Cup schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 1
Team USA 88, Czech Republic 67 (Takeaways)
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Team USA 93, Turkey 92 in overtime (Takeaways)
Thursday, Sept. 5
Team USA 98, Japan 45 (Takeaways)
Saturday, Sept. 7
Team USA 69, Greece 53 (Takeaways)
Monday, Sept. 9
Team USA 89, Brazil 73 (Takeaways)
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Quarterfinals: Team USA vs. France, 7 a.m. -- TV: ESPN2 | Streaming: ESPN +
2019 World Cup roster
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
- Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)
- Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
- Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)
- Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
- Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
- Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)
- Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)
Team USA exhibition schedule
All times Eastern
Friday, Aug. 9
Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Takeaways)
Friday, Aug. 16
Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Takeaways)
Thursday, Aug. 22
Team USA 102, Australia 86 (Takeaways)
Saturday, Aug. 24
Australia 98, Team USA 94 (Takeaways)
Monday, Aug. 26
Team USA 84, Canada 68 (Takeaways)
