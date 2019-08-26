Team USA basketball schedule: How to watch group-stage games of 2019 FIBA World Cup, TV channel, start times
Team USA took care of Canada in its final tuneup game for the FIBA World Cup, which begins Sunday, Sept. 1
Team USA lost its first game in 13 years on Saturday. Fortunately, Monday did not feature a repeat disappointment.
After pulling off a 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday, the U.S. fell short against the Boomers early Saturday morning, 98-94. The loss snapped Team USA's 78-game winning streak which stretched back to 2006, but the Americans had a chance to right the ship against Canada before traveling to China for the FIBA World Cup.
They did just that with a resounding 84-68 victory that was not as close as the score indicates. Jaylen Brown led the way with 19 points, but it was Team USA's defense and energy that won the day. The tone was set when Canada scored only nine points in the first quarter. They never recovered, as Myles Turner's 15 rebounds nearly outpaced their entire starting lineup and Team USA's athleticism overwhelmed them the rest of the way. Now their exhibition season is over, and the 2019 World Cup is set to begin.
Prior to today's win, Team USA finalized its roster on Saturday after it was determined Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would be unlikely to play in the tournament due to a left ankle injury. Champions in both 2010 and 2014, Team USA will be attempting to become the first team to ever three-peat at the World Cup. Popovich named Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart captains of Team USA.
Below is the official roster of the 2019 U.S. World Cup team:
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
- Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)
- Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
- Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)
- Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
- Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
- Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)
- Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)
Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.
Team USA exhibition schedule
All times Eastern
Friday, Aug. 9
Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Takeaways)
Friday, Aug. 16
Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Takeaways)
Thursday, Aug. 22
Team USA 102, Australia 86 (Takeaways)
Saturday, Aug. 24
Australia 98, Team USA 94 (Takeaways)
Monday, Aug. 26
Team USA 84, Canada 68 (Takeaways)
Team USA World Cup schedule
Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round.
All times U.S./Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 1
First round: Team USA vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
Tuesday, Sept. 3
First round: Team USA vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
Thursday, Sept. 5
First round: Team USA vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
