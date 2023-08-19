Team USA basketball is one week away from starting the FIBA World Cup and appears to be on track to improve upon 2019's seventh-place finish. Anthony Edwards, who paced all players with 21 points in an exhibition win over Greece in Abu Dhabi on Friday, is just one of the up-and-coming stars on the roster. Mikal Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cameron Johnson, and Austin Reaves also reached double figures in points en route to the 108-86 victory. The Americans are now 4-0 in exhibition games ahead of Sunday's final tune-up against Germany.

Chemistry is improving ahead of the team's trip to the Philippines for the World Cup and an undefeated 5-0 run could work wonders for the group's confidence before its first real game against New Zealand on Aug. 26. Germany could be the toughest test yet, though. Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Daniel Theis won't make it easy in a contest loaded with NBA talent.

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, August 7

Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74

Saturday, August 12

Team USA 92, Slovenia 62

Sunday, August 13

Team USA 98, Spain 88

Friday, August 18

Team USA 106, Greece 86

Sunday, August 20

Team USA vs. Germany, 12 p.m., Fox, fubo (try for free)

Team USA World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 26

Team USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Monday, Aug. 28

Team USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Team USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Team USA 2023 World Cup roster