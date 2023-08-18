Team USA basketball is less than two weeks away from starting the FIBA World Cup, hoping for a better result from 2019 where the squad finished seventh. The roster features some of the NBA's top young players, including All-Stars Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr. The roster is overflowing with talent, but as we saw four years ago, talent doesn't always translate to a championship. Team USA is hoping this time around the roster they've assembled is better suited for this international tournament.

But before USA Basketball travels to the Philippines for the World Cup, the team will hope to establish some chemistry in exhibition games. With three exhibition games already behind them, Team USA will also face off against Greece and Germany before starting World Cup action. That includes a Friday matchup against a Greek team that does not feature Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ahead of all the action, here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, August 7

Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74

Saturday, August 12

Team USA 92, Slovenia 62

Sunday, August 13

Team USA 98, Spain 88

Friday, August 18

Team USA vs. Greece, 12 p.m., FS1, fubo (try for free)

Sunday, August 20

Team USA vs. Germany, 12 p.m., Fox, fubo (try for free)

Team USA World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 26

Team USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Monday, Aug. 28

Team USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Team USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Team USA 2023 World Cup roster