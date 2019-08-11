Team USA basketball schedule: Live stream exhibition games ahead of FIBA World Cup, watch online, dates, TV channel

Team USA continues its preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, as fans got their first look at the new-look roster over the weekend when the team participated in its first intrasquad scrimmage. In the end, members of the senior team (Team Blue) dominated members of the select team (Team White). Afterward, the roster was given a quick shake-up with San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White and Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley both promoted to the senior roster. To make room for them, Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami heat center Bam Adebayo were both cut.

The team's roster situation remains fluid, as the roster will ultimately be trimmed down to 12 players by head coach Gregg Popovich. Champions in both 2010 and 2014, Team USA will be attempting to become the first team to ever three-peat at the World Cup.

Though the first scrimmage is in the books, the team will still play in four more exhibitions -- in California and Australia --before the World Cup kicks off.

The next exhibition will be on Aug. 16 against Spain. Ahead of all the action, here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Aug. 9: Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Box Score)

Aug. 16: Team USA vs. Spain, 10 p.m.

Aug. 22: Team USA vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Aug. 24: Team USA vs. Australia, 12 a.m.

Aug. 26: Team USA vs. Canada, 5:30 a.m.

Team USA World Cup schedule

Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round. Times and broadcast info have yet to be announced.

Sept. 1: Team USA vs. Czech Republic

Sept. 3: Team USA vs. Turkey

Sept. 5: Team USA vs. Japan

Roster

Final roster will be cut down to 12 by August 17