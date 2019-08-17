Team USA basketball schedule: Live stream exhibition games ahead of FIBA World Cup, watch online, TV channel, dates

Team USA continued its preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup with a 90-81 victory in their exhibition game against Spain on Friday night. It was a true team effort, as seven different players scored at least eight points, and none tallied more than Donovan Mitchell's 13. This was the first look at Team USA up against another country, and they passed the test put up by an experienced Spanish side led by Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio.

Next up, Team USA will face Australia in another exhibition on Aug. 22. That game will be down in Australia, where the squad will continue its preparation before heading off to China.

Following the win over Spain, Team USA announced that it will be taking all the players still on the preliminary roster to Australia, and will make final cuts there. The task got a bit easier for those in charge following the departures of Kyle Lowry (thumb injury) and De'Aaron Fox (focusing on next season) in recent days.

The roster will ultimately be trimmed down to 12 players by head coach Gregg Popovich. Champions in both 2010 and 2014, Team USA will be attempting to become the first team to ever three-peat at the World Cup.

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Aug. 9: Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Box Score | Takeaways

Aug. 16: Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Box Score | Takeaways

Aug. 22: Team USA vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Aug. 24: Team USA vs. Australia, 12 a.m.

Aug. 26: Team USA vs. Canada, 5:30 a.m.

Team USA World Cup schedule

Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round. Times and broadcast info have yet to be announced.

Sept. 1: Team USA vs. Czech Republic

Sept. 3: Team USA vs. Turkey

Sept. 5: Team USA vs. Japan

Roster

*Final roster will be cut down to 12 before first game of the World Cup